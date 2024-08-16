Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

ECI announced the legislative assembly poll dates for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana on Friday | ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for General Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. The citizens were eager to know if the ECI would announce the election dates for Maharashtra too.

However, the chief election commissioner cited challenges like heavy rainfall and the festivals of Ganpati and Diwali. Plus, the requirements of extra security at J&K also lead to polls dates for Maharashtra declared in next phase.

Why are Maharashtra and Haryana polls not being held together?

Considering the heated political atmosphere in Maharashtra, and tough verbal attacks between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, all eyes were on the ECI if it announced the poll dates for the state. However, the ECI did not announce poll dates for Maharashtra.

On being asked about Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are 4 elections this year and 5th…

Answering a journalist's question if polls in Maharashtra are being delayed due to political influence, election commissioner Rajiv Kumar denied any political interference and said, "It is true the tenure of Haryana and Maharashtra are ending with few days apart. However, in 2019 the status of Jammu & Kashmir was different. When we decided to conduct two assembly elections together, it was decided to conduct J&K along with Haryana.

The tenures of the legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra expire on November 3 and November 26, respectively.

Monsoon and festivals in Maharashtra caused delay

"While in Maharashtra, the ECI staff is yet to complete its survey. There were other challenges considered while holding elections in Maharashtra including heavy rainfall and major festivals like Ganpati and Diwali," Rajiv Kumar added.

The ECI also said that toured Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana this month to take stock and oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be conducted in the next phase. It is predicted as the tenure of Maharashtra ends in the last week of November, the polls are likely to be held in November after Diwali.