 Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWhy Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday the schedule for General Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. However, people from Maharashtra wonder why poll dates for the state were not announced. Here's we take a quick look.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
ECI announced the legislative assembly poll dates for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana on Friday | ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for General Elections for the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. The citizens were eager to know if the ECI would announce the election dates for Maharashtra too.

However, the chief election commissioner cited challenges like heavy rainfall and the festivals of Ganpati and Diwali. Plus, the requirements of extra security at J&K also lead to polls dates for Maharashtra declared in next phase.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea
Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea
'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates Later Due To Security Requirements In J&K
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him
Bill Bill Pakistan Song: YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, Singer Behind Viral Music Video Allegedly Abducted; Brother Ali Sher Asks Fans To Pray For Him

Why are Maharashtra and Haryana polls not being held together?

Considering the heated political atmosphere in Maharashtra, and tough verbal attacks between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, all eyes were on the ECI if it announced the poll dates for the state. However, the ECI did not announce poll dates for Maharashtra.

Answering a journalist's question if polls in Maharashtra are being delayed due to political influence, election commissioner Rajiv Kumar denied any political interference and said, "It is true the tenure of Haryana and Maharashtra are ending with few days apart. However, in 2019 the status of Jammu & Kashmir was different. When we decided to conduct two assembly elections together, it was decided to conduct J&K along with Haryana.

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir Votes From Sept 18 in 3 Phases, Single-Phased Haryana Election On Oct 1; Results...
article-image

The tenures of the legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra expire on November 3 and November 26, respectively.

Monsoon and festivals in Maharashtra caused delay

"While in Maharashtra, the ECI staff is yet to complete its survey. There were other challenges considered while holding elections in Maharashtra including heavy rainfall and major festivals like Ganpati and Diwali," Rajiv Kumar added.

The ECI also said that toured Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana this month to take stock and oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I’m Not Interested In Contesting Any More,'Says Ajit Pawar
article-image

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be conducted in the next phase. It is predicted as the tenure of Maharashtra ends in the last week of November, the polls are likely to be held in November after Diwali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption...

Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption...

'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates...

'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates...

Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?

'It's Not Just Waqf Board But Also Our Temples, I Will Not Let Anyone Touch Those Properties', Warns...

'It's Not Just Waqf Board But Also Our Temples, I Will Not Let Anyone Touch Those Properties', Warns...