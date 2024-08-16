Election Commission To Announce Dates For Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today

Election Commission of India building | File Image

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the legislative assembly of Maharashtra and Haryana, along with Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, today by 3 PM, according to reports by PTI.

EC to announce schedule for Assembly elections at 3 pm today — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2024

The press conference invitation from the news agency did not specify the states where the election schedule would be revealed. The announcement will provide specific dates for different stages of the electoral process, such as nomination filing, voting days, and result declaration.

First Assembly Election Of J&K

Jammu and Kashmir may have assembly elections for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. The union territory was under the president's rule.



Assembly Election Updates



Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand are set to have assembly elections. The electoral commission is expected to release the election timetable for the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terms of Assembly Elections



The tenures of the legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra expire on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The legislative assembly of Jharkhand will finish its term in January 2025.



The election commission also intends to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, the deadline mandated by the Supreme Court.