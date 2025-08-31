 Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 3: Supporters Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Gather In Large Numbers At Mumbai's Azad Maidan
The third day of the Maratha reservation protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan began with renewed energy and determination as protestors continued to gather in large numbers since early morning. The area around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed heavy footfall, with demonstrators arriving from various parts of the state.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Maratha Quota Stir Enters Day 3: Supporters Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Gather In Large Numbers At Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Mumbai: The third day of the Maratha reservation protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan began with renewed energy and determination as protestors continued to gather in large numbers since early morning. The area around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed heavy footfall, with demonstrators arriving from various parts of the state.

Although vehicular traffic was relatively lighter due to it being a Sunday, the crowd caused significant congestion near the CSMT junction. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to manage the situation and keep key routes open for essential traffic. However, major roads like Mahapalika Marg and the JJ Flyover remain closed for public transport, and traffic is being diverted via alternate routes.

article-image
article-image

Leading the protest is activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who announced an indefinite agitation on August 29, vowing not to leave Mumbai without a concrete decision on Maratha reservation. Around 200 vehicles belonging to protestors are currently parked along roads near Azad Maidan, with participants maintaining a constant presence at the site around the clock.

The persistent crowd has significantly disrupted normal traffic in the area, and with Jarange’s health reportedly deteriorating, authorities fear the agitation could escalate in the coming days. In response, police have increased security and are closely monitoring the situation.

If the protest continues into the new week, commuters, particularly those working in government and private offices in South Mumbai, may face severe difficulties. Police have begun planning for possible disruptions on Monday, aiming to minimize inconvenience to the public while maintaining law and order around the protest site.

