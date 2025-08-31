 Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai
Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

While a large number of protesters were coming to Mumbai for the Maratha reservation agitation, protester Vijay Ghogre died of a severe heart attack on Saturday. He was immediately taken to G. T. Hospital in Fort, where doctor declared him dead before the admission. His body was later sent to J. J. Hospital for post mortem.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 06:05 AM IST
article-image
Latur-based protester Vijay Ghogre dies of heart attack amid Maratha reservation protest in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: While a large number of protesters were coming to Mumbai for the Maratha reservation agitation, protester Vijay Ghogre died of a severe heart attack on Saturday.

Ghogre Had Travelled From Latur District

Protesters are arriving in Mumbai from across the state to participate in the Maratha agitation. Vijay Ghogre, a resident of Takalgaon village in Ahmedpur taluka of Latur district, had come to Mumbai for the protest when he suddenly suffered a severe heart attack.

Declared Dead Before Admission at GT Hospital

He was immediately taken to G. T. Hospital in Fort, where doctor declared him dead before the admission. His body was later sent to J. J. Hospital for post mortem.

article-image

Protesters Seeking Medical Help Amid Heat and Fatigue

Many protesters attending the agitation have also been visiting G. T. Hospital and St. George’s Hospital for treatment over the past two days.

100 Treated for Ailments Like Body Ache, Fever, and Cold

During this period, about 100 patients were treated in the outpatient departments of these two hospitals. These included patients suffering from common ailments such as body aches, headaches, limb pain, and colds.

Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

