Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Christian Group In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Declares Support For MVA Candidate Sandeep Naik

MVA Candidate Sandeep Naik | X

The All India Christian Association said that despite the fact that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not nominated a single Christian candidate for the assembly elections, the community will support the alliance to support democratic values and the country's constitution. The statement was issued at a meeting in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai on Saturday when members of the Christian community met Sandeep Naik, the local MVA candidate.

The All India Christian Association held a leaders’ meet organised by All India Coordinator Cynthia Godhke and presided over by Jojo Thomas, National President of the association. The event brought together Christian dignitaries, leaders, and delegates from Mumbai, Vasai, and Navi Mumbai, alongside church members representing various denominations.

The programme served as an interactive forum with Sandeep Naik, the MVA candidate for the Belapur Assembly constituency, and other senior Congress leaders.

Thomas, the only Christian General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “Though the community is disappointed with the lack of seat allocation for Christians, we remain steadfast in our support for the Congress and the MVA alliance,” he said, adding that secularism remains the community’s guiding principle.

Godhke said that the participation at the meeting signified the community’s strength and unity. “It is vital to exercise our right to vote and support democratic values that protect our country and its constitution,” she added.

Emphasising the importance of voting, advocate Sunita Banis said, “Voting is not just a right but a fundamental duty that shapes the future of our nation. As a Christian community, we must stand united, not only for our own rights but also in solidarity with our non-Christian brethren.”

The gathering reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Naik and stressed the need for thoughtful voting in the upcoming elections. Discussions highlighted the critical importance of political representation for minority communities and the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

The event urged all attendees to support the MVA alliance to safeguard democracy and uphold the constitution.