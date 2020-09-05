Showik Chakraborty facilitated drug deliveries, says NCB; emphasises need to confront him with Rhea

Regarding the need to confront Showik with Rhea and Sawant, the NCB said that “there are specific ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetment and various attempts to commit offences.”

Further, it told metropolitan magistrate NN Joshi that there are some “characters” who are to be verified and that as per the CDR analysis, WhatsApp chats and preliminary interrogation these individuals are “deeply entrenched in drug trafficking” which is a serious threat to public safety and health.



The application for custodial interrogation filed by the agency’s intelligence officer K Kiran Babu also stated that Showik used credit card, payment gateways and cash for payments for the contraband and that there are a few “characters” who are absconding and yet to be uncovered.

Showik was arrested by the agency on the disclosure of 23-year-old Abdel Basit Parihar and has been booked under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Parihar himself was arrested on the statement of Zaid Vilatra who had told the agency that Basit had received drugs from him. Basit had in his statement to the agency said that he had procured drugs from Zaid and Kaizan Ebrahim on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty and got them delivered to Samuel Miranda - Sushant’s house manager, again as per Showik’s instructions.