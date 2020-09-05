Who is Kaizen Ibrahim - verbal altercation breaks out between alleged drug peddler's lawyer and NCB

Who is Ibrahim Kaizen?

Over a dozen drug suppliers have been identified during interrogation of several drug traffickers and peddlers. Similarly key information has been extracted from drug supplier Abdel Basit Parihar, who was procuring drugs from one Zaid Vilatra and delivering to Samuel Miranda (Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager).

Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him. Abdul Basit Parihar was arrested based on the statement of Vilatra. Later, Kaizen Ibrahim was nabbed after Parihar's statement.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The NCB is also trying to find any link between the syndicate associated with Parihar and that of Fayaz Ahmed.

Sources in NCB said that enough evidence has been gathered by NCB during interrogation of Basit Parihar, his aides Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora on supply of buds to leading Bollywood personalities. Information on cocaine and other high quality drugs delivered to Bollywood personalities is also collected.

The NCB sleuths are gathering more evidence on drug cartels which could eventually result in a 'nationwide coordinated action' against cartels, hawala operators and key peddlers involved in supplying narcotic substances to some of the best known

