Saket Gokhale schools Kangana Ranaut for 'wrongly condemning' Mumbai Police in Palghar lynching

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been receiving a section of flak after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

While some threatened the actress and warned her to never come back to the maximum city, others batted for her freedom of expression.

Among the latter was journalist Rajdeep Sardesai who wrote on Twitter, “Friends, one may strongly disagree with what @KanganaTeam has said (as I do) but to threaten violence is simply unacceptable. Violence/hate of any form has no place. Mumbai, Maharashtra, this country have much bigger challenges before them.”