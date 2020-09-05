Shiv Sena stages protests against Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena, in a bid to showcase its commitment towards Maharashtra pride, staged protests against Bollywood actress Kangana Renaut, condemning her repeated attack against the Mumbai Police. At several places in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, Nashik and Aurangabad, the Shiv Sena’s women wing hit the roads, burned Kangana’s effigy and shouted slogans against her. Some of the protestors warned that she will be retaliated against after she lands in the city on September 9.

The women activists asked Kangana to leave the city and state if she felt unsafe here.

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant alleged that Kangana has insulted those 106 martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for Maharashtra statehood, by terming Mumbai like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also objected to the actress’ statement that she feared the metropolis police more than the mafia.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said ‘don’t come back if you are scared.’ He further stated that if some people not connected to Mumbai are making such statements, then this is a systemic campaign to defame the Mumbai Police. The state home minister and police chief should take strong action, otherwise the morale of the Mumbai Police will be affected.

Kangana, in her reaction, said, "Maharashtra belongs to only those who have strengthened the Maratha pride and I can say with confidence that I am a Maratha."

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken a suo motu cognisance of Kangana Ranaut's claims of receiving threats and demanded immediate arrest of a Shiv Sena Member of the Legislative Assembly.