Twitter reacts to Anil Desmukh saying Kangana can't stay in Mumbai and comparing Mumbai Police to Scotland Yard

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said Kangana Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Strict action can be taken against the Bollywood actress.

"Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (#KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai," Deshmukh said.

Reacting to the same, Ranaut tweeted: "He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day."