FPJ Online Exclusive: Meet Rahul Gandhi fan Saket Gokhale - the activist who raised over Rs 22 lakh to 'fight' BJP's 'hate'

Speaking about the campaign, he told The Free Press Journal, "The campaign essentially is what we see around us. A person in a powerful position might not do those acts themselves but when you make inciteful (sic) statements, it creates hatred. There is no way one can predict who is going to go out tomorrow and commit a crime, but what is important is that we have laws in the country that put reasonable restrictions on free speech and that criminalises inciting people on religious lines."

"While India has laws against inciting people on religious grounds, these laws are not followed when it comes to powerful people. There are people in powerful position who get away with anything without any accountability of their words," he added.

The campaign, he stated, wants to hold people culpable. "This can only happen when people are aware of the law. Most are not aware of what is the process of filing an FIR, which are the relevant laws that criminalise hate speech," he added.

Serial RTI activist

Speaking about the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Gokhale, who has filed nearly 40 RTIs against the government, said: "Similarly, we have RTI which allows people to get information, hold the ministers responsible for the statements that they make."

The campaign has so far raised Rs 22 lakh and will be used to cover expenses of people working along with him as a part of the campaign. As per the campaign's website, Topsy Mathew is the top donor to the cause with a donation of Rs 1 lakh.