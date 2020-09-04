Anil Deshmukh says Kangana Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai

Ranaut tweeted a couple of days back that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons after, BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.

Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking protection for Kangana who is ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”

Sanjay Raut slammed Ranaut's statements in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.

"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.

Reacting to the same, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”