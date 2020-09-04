Amid Mumbai is PoK comment, Kangana Ranaut's video praising Mumbai Police goes viral

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a 2018 video of her praising Mumbai Police after she compared the maximum city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
The video is from Umang 2018 – an annual fest for the city cops and their family members presented by B-town celebs.
Ranaut courted controversy tweeted a couple of days back that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons when BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.
Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sort protection for Ranaut, who was ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.
Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Kangana's statements in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.
"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.
Quote-tweeting the article, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”
As the tweet went viral on the microblogging platform, several Bollywood celebs expressed their love for the maximum city.
In a subsequent tweet, responding to another user, she added, "After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR’s complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai? #ShameOnSanjayRaut"
Earlier, Ranaut shared screenshot of a netizen who shared a derogatory tweet against her. This involves pictures of street art in Mumbai by an artist named Tyler.
She went on to slam Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for liking it and encouraging the same.
Mumbai Police took to their official Twitter account and rubbished the claims. They also said that they have asked cyber police to examine the screenshots.
