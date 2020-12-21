Shiv Sena links Ram temple fund drive to 2024 Lok Sabha polls; BJP refutes

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday alleged that the mass contact initiative to collect funds from the public for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya is akin to "canvassing" for the 2024 general elections in the name of Lord Ram.

The BJP, however, dismissed the charge, saying it is not a political issue for the party, and accused the Shiv Sena of laying roadblocks earlier in the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple construction and now by creating hurdles in the donation initiative "in which people are participating voluntarily".

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was never decided that the grand temple will be constructed through public donations, and political campaigning in the name of Lord Ram has to be stopped at some point of time.

"But, the issue of public donations is not simple. It is political," it alleged. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai last week said the trust is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple.