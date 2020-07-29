BJP accuses Sena of ‘double standards’

Mumbai: Accusing the Shiv Sena of “abandoning Hindutva” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused it of practicing “double-standards” on the issue of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has questioned if the Temple will do away with the Corona pandemic, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called for an online bhoomipoojan at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5.

“We respect all faiths, castes and sects. But, why is the Maharashtra government showing double-standards? When the 450 year old battle for Lord Ram’s temple is over and the ground-breaking ceremony for it us upon us, then a veteran leader from Maharashtra raises questions over it, the Shiv Sena, which is in the Maharashtra government, and has abandoned Hindutva, maintains silence on it. What kind of double-standards are these? The bhoomipoojan of the Ram Temple will be conducted at just one site in Ayodhya with social distancing,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

Kadam warned that the Maharashtra government and its constituents, namely the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, must not politicise religion, and treat all faiths equally.