Centre has given Re 1, while Shiv Sena gave Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple Trust

Lucknow: A day after the news report that the Ayodhya mosque foundation ceremony is likely to be laid down on Republic Day (26 Jan), Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Trust came into action and held a press conference in Lucknow to announce that it would start collecting funds from 15 January onwards reaching out to 12 crore families all over India.

“Over four lakh workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would go door to door and seek contribution for the Ram Temple from 12 crore families across India,” Champat Rai, VHP leader and treasurer of Ram Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust told the media persons on Friday.

Rai said that the Trust wishes to reach out to 55 crore people from all corners of India. “Even if we reach 70 percent of our target, this will become the world’s largest campaign,” Rai said.

Why 55 crore Indians only? Rai said we have the capability to reach out to only half of India.

When Free Press Journal asked about the funds collected so far, Rai said, “The Shiv Sena has given Rs one crore and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Rs 11 lakh from his personal account. Even the central government has given us funds and that is Re1. We have framed the note and have kept it as a souvenir,” Rai said with a smile.

"Voluntary donations from Ram bhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be made available. The coupons will bear the photographs of the proposed new model of the temple and reach crores of households," he said.

In order to maintain transparency, the trust has printed four crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, eight crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakh coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination, he said. Rai also said an audit of the collection will be carried out at the district level.