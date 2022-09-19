Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days in Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days in Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday extended the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days till October 3 in connection with the Goregaon’s Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl. Initially, after being in the ED's custody, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, which was extended twice.

ED officials raided Raut's residence in Mumbai on July 31 and after questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.

Patra Chawl scam case

The case concerns the redevelopment of the project for 672 tenants taken up by a firm Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd, where Pravin Raut, a close associate of Sanjay Raut was one of the directors. The ED alleged that Pravin Raut benefitted Rs 112 crores from the project and of it, had diverted some amount to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

