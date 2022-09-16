e-Paper Get App
Patra Chawl Scam: ED submits charge sheet against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut’s “major role” played through co-accused Pravin Raut has been comprehensively brought out in the probe, the ED had alleged.

Friday, September 16, 2022
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | File

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted a charge sheet against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl money laundering.

The case concerns the redevelopment of the project for 672 tenants taken up by a firm Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd, where Pravin Raut, a close associate of Sanjay Raut, was one of the directors.

The probe agency had on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Sanjay Raut in the case. Sanjay Raut’s “major role” played through co-accused Pravin Raut has been comprehensively brought out in the probe, the ED had alleged.

The ED had alleged that Pravin Raut benefitted Rs 112 crores from the project and of it, had diverted some amount to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

Sanjay Raut, who was arrested in the case on August 1, had last week filed a bail application in a special court saying that he has been victimized to forcibly crush the opposition faced by the ruling party.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges Sanjay Raut received Rs 1.06 crores from his co-accused Pravin Raut.

Submitting the plea, the Shiv Sena MP said he is only the “victim of political change of power” and thereby “abuse of criminal machinery” at the hands of the ruling party.

