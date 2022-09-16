Patra Chawl Scam: Case not out of vendetta, Sanjay Raut involved in offence, say ED

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that the case connected to Goregaon’s Patra Chawl redevelopment project is not "out of malice or vendetta" but Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is involved in the offence of money laundering.

The case concerns the redevelopment of the project for 672 tenants taken up by a firm Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd, where Pravin Raut, a close associate of Sanjay Raut was one of the directors. The ED alleged that Pravin Raut benefitted Rs 112 crores from the project and of it, had diverted some amount to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

In his bail application, Raut had claimed that the case was out of “political vendetta”. In its response filed before a special court on Friday, the ED stated that he has played a “major role” in the offence through his “proxy and confidante” Pravin Raut. Of the total fraud to the tune of Rs 1,034 crore, Pravin Raut was benefitted of Rs112 crore of which Sanjay Raut utilised Rs 3.25 crore in creating assets besides spending it on pleasure trips and other expenses, it has said.

In his bail plea, Raut had explained Rs 55 lakh was a loan taken by his wife that had been repaid and denied it as tainted money. The ED said regarding this transaction, that Raut repaid the amount in December 2020 after it began the probe, while the amount had been received in 2010. Sanjay Raut had also pointed out that his co-accused Pravin Raut in his case had been granted bail in an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case and had claimed parity with him. The ED said the claims “holds no water” as the present case is a proceeding related to money laundering before a special court.

Opposing his release on bail, it said that he is a powerful person and may influence witnesses.

Further, the ED on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sanjay Raut in the case. Sanjay Raut’s “major role” played through co-accused Pravin Raut has been comprehensively brought out in the probe, the ED said.

Read Also Patra Chawl Scam: ED submits charge sheet against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut