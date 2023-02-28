Shashikant Warishe killing: Deputy CM Fadnavis says 'nobody will be spared' after meeting journalist's family

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured justice to Shashikant Warishe, the journalist who was killed in Rajapur, Ratnagiri. He said that the investigation about the murder is going on with task force of 14 people. He also said that the oil refinery will take place at Barasu Solgaon, in Ratnagiri only.

Warishe for writing against Pandharinath Amberkar

Shashikant Warishe, a journalist from Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district was killed by a jeep two weeks back. The person who ran jeep over him was Pandharinath Amberkar. This Amberkar was featured in Warishe's article a day back to the alleged murder.

Warishe was writing stories against the proposed oil refinery at Barasu village in same tehsil. Amberkar is said to be refinery supporter. Warishe had written against Amberkar. So, the alleged murder of Warishe was linked to his reports against Amberkar.

14-member task force to probe murder

The matter was raised in assembly by BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar, NCP's Jitendra Avhad and others. Bhatkhalkar demanded strictest action against Amberkar whereas Avhad called it 'a political murder'. Replying to questions DCM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the investigation into the case is on. "The task force of 14 persons is set up. They are investigating using all advanced technologies. The purpose of the murder as well as other possible perpetrators if any, are being investigated into the case. Nobody will be spared for this crime," assured Devendra Fadnavis.

Journalists furious over Warishe's death

Journalist organisations across Maharashtra have protested against the murder. The state government has declared financial aid to his family. At the same time, journalist organisations have also supported the family financially.

Leader of Opposition in assembly Ajit Pawar asked Devendra the status of refinery. DCM Fadnavis said that the proposed refinery will be set up at same place only. "We are discussing with people. We are trying to make public awareness about refinery. All the local people will be heard and informed about the refinery. This project will bring big investment into the state and the future of the Konkan would change for better," he said.

This Barasu Solgaon refinery issue is very sensitive in Konkan region. Earlier refinery was supposed to be set up in same teshil but different village. Now the site is selected or Barasu village. People from Barasu and other adjoining 10 villages are opposing the project. BJP, Shivsena (Shinde) are supporting it whereas Uddhav Thackeray's stand is ambiguous.