Journalist Shashikant Warise killing: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says SIT to be constituted for probe

Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the government has directed formation of a SIT to probe the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe.

The scribe, Warishe was killed in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra for his reportage on illicit land grabs by wealthy businessman with links to top political figures. He succumbed to his injuries on February 7.

Fadnavis had earlier while speaking to the media said that the incident is very grave; he said a thorough investigation will be conducted and that role of others apart from the one arrestee will be probed into. He also said that they will see to it that the case is fast tracked.

The case has caused political furore with many politicians demanding probe.

Leader of Opposition, NCP leader Ajit Pawar sought probe into the case and said that the culprit behind the case should be arrested. Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to Fadnavis to the tune. Moreover, Vinayak Raut met Warishe's family.

