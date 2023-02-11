'Probe murder of journalist Shashikant Warise': Sanjay Raut urges Devendra Fadnavis

'Probe murder of Shashikant Warise': Sanjay Raut urges Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis requesting him to look into the matter of the murder of journalist Shashikant Warise in Ratnagiri.

While speaking to the media, Raut said that land transactions worth billions of rupees took place in Rajapur around Nanar. Shashikant Warishe had started speaking and writing about it. Therefore, he became a target in the eyes of some of the politicians in that area.

Raut also alleged that Warishe was killed a day after the Deputy CM in a meeting at Anganewadi said that the refinery will come up in the Konkan region.

Raut said that earlier the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department were used to suppress the voice of the opposition. However, now the law and order situation has worsened.

He further demanded that the government should provide financial assistance of at least 50 lakhs to Warise's family.

Raut said that he will continue to raise his voice until the real mastermind behind Shashikant Warise's murder is found.

The police have filed a case of culpable homicide against Pandharinath Amberkar and arrested him for murdering journalist Shashikant Warishe.

Journalist Shashikant Warishe, 48, was seriously injured on Monday when an SUV allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar hit his two-wheeler near a petrol pump at Rajapur, some 440 km from Mumbai. Warishe died in hospital the next day.

An article written by Warishe against Amberkar had appeared in a local Marathi newspaper on the morning of the incident.

