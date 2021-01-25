Sharad Pawar should take lead in resolving farmers' stir: Ramdas Athawale

Pune: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take initiative in resolving the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.

He also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to form a new government in the state by forging an alliance with Shiv Sena's former ally BJP, and suggested that the two parties should share the top post.

The Sena currently rules the state with NCP and Congress as its partners, while the BJP is in the opposition. The Sena had parted ways with the BJP following the 2019 state Assembly election results after differences cropped up over sharing the chief minister's post.

Talking to reporters here, Athawale said, "Senior leader and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar should take initiative in resolving the farmers' agitation." "The Supreme Court has already put a stay on the implementation of the three farm laws. But the farmers are continuing with their protest. Their agitation is being used for politics," he said.