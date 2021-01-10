Mumbai: Farmers' leaders should discuss with govt and resolve stir, says Ramdas Athawale

"I have confidence that leaders of the farmers...They should accept the proposal of the Government of India...," he told reporters here.

It is not good for democracy if the laws are repealed as there could be more demands to abolish the laws made by Parliament, he said.

The Centre is ready to make amendments with regard to the laws on the points raised by the leaders of farmers, he said.

Farmers from Punjab are active in the ongoing agitation and those from other states are not so active, he claimed.

He appealed to the TRS government in Telangana to provide five acres of land to landless poor, irrespective of caste affiliations, for their uplift.

Athawale, president of Republican Party of India (RPI-A), favoured extending reservations to people from economically backward classes in the society.

Referring to the demand by Maratha community in Maharashtra for quotas, he said the Reddy community in Telangana should be given reservation and the TRS government should take such a decision as the Maharashtra government did, he said.