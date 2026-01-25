Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 25, 2026: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Yet Pollutants Hover Over The City Due To Raising AQI

IANS X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to yet another cool, cloudy Sunday morning with moderate temperatures on the 25th of January 2026. Yet, this experience was short-lived as pollutants continue to hover over the city. The city has observed an increase in the overall Air Quality Level (AQI) in a single day, moving from 149 (Poor) the previous day to 236 (Unhealthy) today.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A layer of smog covers the city, with the AQI recorded at 182. pic.twitter.com/82InxXLTwl — IANS (@ians_india) January 25, 2026

Weather forecast for the day:

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience mainly clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 31°C, which has remained consistent throughout the week. Despite the IMD forecasting a clear, pleasant day, the AQI of the city tells a completely different story.

Raising AQI concerns:

According to data from AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall AQI has yet again reached 236, which is categorised as ‘unhealthy’. A huge jump such as this signals a worsening air quality situation and raises concerns over public health. This poses a health risk, particularly to children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for what it termed a “belligerent disregard” of repeated court orders aimed at controlling air pollution, warning that salaries of top civic officials could be stopped for non-compliance.

Worsening Air Quality in Shell Colony & Kannamwar Nagar:

The regional AQI of the city also seems to have worsened since the previous day, with Shell Colony and Kannamwar Nagar Li reporting an overall AQI of 340 and 327, respectively, categorised as ‘Severe’. Trailing behind them are Wadala West, B.S Ambedkar Nagar and RDP 8 with AQIs of 322, 316 and 315, respectively, all falling under the 'severe' category.

Although not all hope is lost, Regions like Gamdevi Station 1 and SB Singh colony are reporting AQI of 90 and 100, which falls under the moderate category, bringing some relief. Following behind is Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1, Bandra West Station 1 and Vidya Nagari with AQIs of 110, 140 and 157, respectively.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

