BJP MLA kicks hornets’ nest, says farmers eating chicken biryani spreading flu

Jaipur

A BJP MLA from Rajasthan stirred a controversy on Saturday saying that the so-called farmers protesting the farm laws were having a picnic and were spreading bird flu by eating chicken biryani.

Madan Dilawar, the BJP MLA from Ramganjmandi in Kota district is not new to controversy and has in the past given several controversial statements.

In a video released on social media Dilawar said, “The so-called farmers who are protesting for repeal of the farm laws are not worried about the country. They are not carrying out a protest but are having a picnic. They are enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits and all comforts,” he said.

Dilawar went on to say people were hiding their identity and sitting in the protest. “They can be terrorists, criminals and enemies of farmers. They all want to destroy the country. The farmers were carrying out a conspiracy to spread bird flu by eating chicken biryani.”

He said if the government did not act fast and remove the protestors, there is danger of bird flu spreading in the country on a large scale.

He said the government should first use a soft approach and try to remove farmers though appeals and requests but if they don’t then budge then harsh measures should be used.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Dotasara slammed Dilawar, saying his statements were shameful and revealed the BJP’s mindset. He said using words like terrorist and criminal for farmers is shameful. “The annadata who feeds you, you are terming their protest a picnic and holding them responsible for the spread of bird flu.”

He said the Congress stands by the country’s farmers and demands repeal of the farm laws.

Rampal Jat, leader of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, said if Dilawar has seen such persons who are spreading bird flu, he should inform the police. “We will help the police in nabbing anyone who is spreading bird flu. But he should not give inciting statements that will create enmity. He should think twice before he speaks.”