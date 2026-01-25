 Mumbai: Ex-Bank of India Officer Arrested For Siphoning ₹16 Crore From 127 Customers' Accounts
Former Bank of India officer Hitesh Kumar Singla was booked for siphoning Rs16 crore from 127 customers’ accounts, including those of seniors, minors, and dormant accounts. He laundered funds through stock market, cryptocurrency, and online games but faced heavy losses, squandering most of the money. The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges, and the court has taken cognisance of the case.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Mumbai: Ex-Bank of India Officer Arrested For Siphoning ₹16 Crore From 127 Customers' Accounts | Representational Image

Mumbai: Former Bank of India (BoI) officer Hitesh Kumar Singla, booked for siphoning around Rs16 crore from the accounts of bank customers, suffered a heavy loss in his investments and squandered most of the funds, the special court has said while taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

Singla was arrested in September last year for allegedly siphoning funds from as many as 127 accounts. These accounts were held either by senior citizens, minors, deceased customers, or were inoperative or dormant. The agency filed a prosecution complaint, accusing Singla of laundering funds to the tune of Rs 16.10 crore from May 2023 to July 2025.

