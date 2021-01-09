Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale condemns violence at US Capitol, says he will talk to Donald Trump over phone

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has condemned the violence at the US Capitol and said he will speak to American President Donald Trump over the phone.

"It is not only an insult to the Republican Party but also to America and democracy. That is why we are expressing our displeasure. I will try to speak to him (Donald Trump) over the phone," the Republican Party of India (A), the president said.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Friday (local time) announced that it is permanently suspending outgoing president Donald Trump's account after blocking him several times this week. The social media platform cited a risk of further incitement of violence following a pro-Trump mob breaching the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. At least five people died in the melee.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

Twitter had blocked Trump's account from posting on their platform after the protests broke out in Washington, while Facebook on Thursday suspended his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely. Popular gaming platform Twitch has also banned Donald Trump's official channel on its platform indefinitely.

Twitter had unlocked the president's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account after Trump removed three rule-breaking tweets. He returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president.