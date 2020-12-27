'No Corona, Corona No': Ramdas Athawale's new slogan for new coronavirus strain

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday came up with a new slogan amid fears of the new coronavirus strain.
In February, as COVID-19 first made its presence felt in India, Athawale was seen chanting "Go Corona, Corona Go". Now, as the new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain is much talked about, he has given a new slogan "No Corona, Corona No".
"Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'," Athawale said.
Recently, Athawale had reminded everyone of his original slogan and said, "COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a month or two. I gave the slogan 'corona go' on 20th February and now the cases are subsiding. It will remain for 6-7 months, ultimately it will have to go away."
Here are 5 Ramdas Athawale poems on COVID-19:
1. Don't take advice from Rome, stay at home.
2. Saare duniya mein corona ko daraya hai, par lockdown ne Bharat ko bachaya hai. Yaha naach raha hai corona, lekin tum usse mein mat harona, corona ko mat darrona, corona ko jaldhi marona.
3. Mujhe nahi maloom tha ke corona yahan tak aayega, lekni mujhe maloom hai ki corona yahan se jaldi chala jayega, lockdown hi corona ko marega. Hum ghar mein rahenge toh corona humse haarega.
4. Koi na nikle road par, main binti karta hoon haath jodkar. Ghar mein rahkar saaf rakho apna ghar, Fir corona se naho hoga hume darr.
5. Corona Go yeh maine diya tha naara, issliye jaag gaya tha Bharat saara. Corona kaise chamak raha hai jaise taara, ek din hum baja denge uske baara.