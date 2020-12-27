'No Corona, Corona No': Ramdas Athawale's new slogan for new coronavirus strain

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday came up with a new slogan amid fears of the new coronavirus strain.

In February, as COVID-19 first made its presence felt in India, Athawale was seen chanting "Go Corona, Corona Go". Now, as the new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain is much talked about, he has given a new slogan "No Corona, Corona No".

"Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'," Athawale said.