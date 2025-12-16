Security Alert In Nagpur? Drone Spotted Over Solar Industries Airstrip; Case Registered

Unsplash

Nagpur: The Nagpur Rural Police has registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation after an unidentified drone was spotted flying over the airstrip of Nagpur-based Solar Industries. The incident occurred on December 9 in the evening when the drone was spotted flying over Solar Industries' airstrip located on the Nagpur-Amravati road.

Notably, Solar Industries makes indigenous weaponised drones (hexacopters), military explosives, rocket integration systems, loitering munitions, anti-drone missiles, bombs and warheads for the armed forces.

FRI Lodged at Kondhali police station

Citing Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, Harsh Poddar, PTI reported that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against an unidentified person at Kondhali police station, and a probe is on into it.

Speaking on the incident, an official from Kondhali police station told PTI that due to the darkness, the exact size of the drone could not be determined. He added that the security staff of the Solar Group noticed only blinking lights in the sky. After spotting the lights, they immediately informed the senior security officials, who then alerted the Kondhali police.

Police Held Searches At Nearby Villages

An official said that the police team conducted searches at nearby villages in order to determine whether the drone was launched for a wedding or a private function and had inadvertently strayed off course. Areas of Malkapur, Shiva, and Sawanga villages were searched, however, no information about the drone has been found yet, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, last month, Aaditya Thackeray claimed that a drone was spotted hovering near his residence in Mumbai. He took to his social media platform X to raise concerns about privacy and security, questioning the intentions behind the activity. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that the drone was part of a survey operation in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area and that it had permission from the Mumbai Police. After which, the Sena UBT leader questioned the legitimacy of the so-called survey, asking what kind of survey allowed a drone to peer into private homes and leave hastily after being noticed.

(With inputs from PTI)

