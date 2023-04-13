 Rozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits

Rozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale gave the appointment letters to candidates in Pune; Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad gave the letters in Nagpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Rozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday gave appointment letters to 2,532 new employees, either physically or electronically, in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

At a function organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, gave the letters to candidates. Minister of School Education and Marathi Language Deepak Kesarkar, CR General Manager Naresh Lalwani and other officials were present at the function.

Read Also
National Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters
article-image

71,000 appointment letters given out by PM Modi

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale gave the appointment letters to candidates in Pune; Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad gave the letters in Nagpur.

Under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on April 13. During the ceremony, letters were handed over at 45 places across the country. Related railway zones and other ministries that were part of the recruitment drive joined the function via video conferencing.

Read Also
PM Modi: Government gave appointment letters to lakhs of youths at Rozgar Mela, Uttarakhand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits

Rozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits

Thane: Cops nab man who abused Sindhi community & Ulhasnagar on WhatsApp group

Thane: Cops nab man who abused Sindhi community & Ulhasnagar on WhatsApp group

Thane: Residents reel under scorching heat as temperature soars above 40 degrees Celsius

Thane: Residents reel under scorching heat as temperature soars above 40 degrees Celsius

Securitisation of Samruddhi Mahamarg rights will fetch Maharashtra ₹50,000 crore: Devendra...

Securitisation of Samruddhi Mahamarg rights will fetch Maharashtra ₹50,000 crore: Devendra...

Mumbai Metro: DMRC to operate, maintain Aqua Line connecting Aarey with Cuffe Parade

Mumbai Metro: DMRC to operate, maintain Aqua Line connecting Aarey with Cuffe Parade