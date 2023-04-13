Rozgar mela: CR hands out 2,532 appointment letters to new recruits | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday gave appointment letters to 2,532 new employees, either physically or electronically, in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

At a function organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, gave the letters to candidates. Minister of School Education and Marathi Language Deepak Kesarkar, CR General Manager Naresh Lalwani and other officials were present at the function.

71,000 appointment letters given out by PM Modi

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale gave the appointment letters to candidates in Pune; Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad gave the letters in Nagpur.

Under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on April 13. During the ceremony, letters were handed over at 45 places across the country. Related railway zones and other ministries that were part of the recruitment drive joined the function via video conferencing.