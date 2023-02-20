PM Modi: Government gave appointment letters to lakhs of youths at Rozgar Mela, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela at Uttarakhand via video conferencing said, "In the past few months, Central Government gave appointment letters to lakhs of youths. Wherever there is a BJP Govt in states/UTs, such campaigns at a large scale are being run in all those places."

Be it the Central Government or BJP Government in Uttarakhand, it has been our continuous effort to ensure new opportunities & modes to move forward, for every youth on the basis of their interests & abilities, he added while addressing the event.





(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)