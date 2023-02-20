e-Paper Get App
PM Modi: Government gave appointment letters to lakhs of youths at Rozgar Mela, Uttarakhand

Be it the Central Government or BJP Government in Uttarakhand, it has been our continuous effort to ensure new opportunities & modes to move forward, for every youth on the basis of their interests & abilities, he added

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
PM Modi: Government gave appointment letters to lakhs of youths at Rozgar Mela, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela at Uttarakhand via video conferencing said, "In the past few months, Central Government gave appointment letters to lakhs of youths. Wherever there is a BJP Govt in states/UTs, such campaigns at a large scale are being run in all those places."

Be it the Central Government or BJP Government in Uttarakhand, it has been our continuous effort to ensure new opportunities & modes to move forward, for every youth on the basis of their interests & abilities, he added while addressing the event.


