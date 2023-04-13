 National Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters
Scindia distributes appointment letters in Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to those appointed in government departments and organisations. He was addressing National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Thursday. In Bhopal, a special employment fair was organised at Samanvaya Bhavan in TT Nagar.

Highlighting India as the fastest growing economy, Modi said that the country was moving ahead with policies and strategies that had opened doors for new possibilities.

Since 2014, India has adopted a proactive approach, leading to unprecedented opportunities for employment and self-employment in the 21st century. The emergence of new sectors, startups, and technology contributed to creation of over 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

The Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan goes beyond adopting swadeshi and vocal for local. It is an initiative aimed at generating crores of employment opportunities from villages to cities. Modi highlighted the indigenously made satellites, semi-high-speed trains, and the local toy industry as examples of the campaign’s success in transforming different sectors and creating jobs.

‘Our resolve is to have skilled youths’

Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia distributed appointment letters to candidates in Bhopal. He said, “Our resolve is to have strong and skilled youths. We are working in tandem with the private sector. 10 lakh jobs will be created. In previous governments, youth had to line up outside the office for jobs, had to submit CVs. If there were any vacancies in government departments, then they would not be filled for years. But today you don't have to wander. Today, Prime Minister himself gives you a job certificate at such a programme.”

State BJP president VD Sharma also addressed the function.

