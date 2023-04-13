 MP: Gwalior gives a thumbs up to luxurious experience and tasty food on Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express became a medium of selfies and videos for passengers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Vande Bharat Express had received positive reviews for the luxurious experience, tasty food and rotating seats that keep passengers entertained throughout the journey.

Vande Bharat Express, the fastest train of India, has completed 12 days of operation and had become popular among city dwellers traveling between Gwalior, Delhi, and Bhopal.

On average, 250 people are traveling from Gwalior every day in up and down, as per report of Nai Duniya.

Passengers are also fascinated by the train's automatic closing doors, and many take selfies and videos when the train moves from the station. The food served on the train is prepared in Gwalior, and the menu varies from day to day, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Passengers traveling in AC coaches of Mail and Express are liking Vande Bharat Express the most, and many people are also traveling in the executive chair car. The train had set a record for running at the fastest speed between Bhopal and Delhi and is receiving more passengers than the Shatabdi Express and Gatimaan Express.

The Vande Bharat Express had become a peaceful mode of transportation for business travelers like Surendra Sharma, who goes to Delhi every day for work. The train had reduced his travel time and become a more enjoyable mode of transportation compared to flights.

Overall, the Vande Bharat Express has become a center of attraction for people, and its popularity is expected to increase in the coming days.

