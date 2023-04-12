MP: Criminal carrying reward falls into police dragnet in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A criminal escaped with a sand-laden tractor-trolley after beating up policemen in the Badagaon area six years ago, but he fell into the cop net on Tuesday, official sources said on Wednesday.

After the incident occurred on June 17, 2017, the superintendent of police declared a reward of Rs 2,000 on the criminal and began to search for him. Finally, the accused fell into the police dragnet.

The police have swung into action to send the absconding criminals behind bars.

The police got tip-off that on Tuesday the criminal was found in Nagra village.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia was directed to send a police team to Nagra village to arrest the criminal.

The police team surrounded the criminal from all sides and caught him.

When he was quizzed, the criminal confessed to having freed a sand-laden tractor-trolley from Badagaon police outpost in Badagaon and beating up the cops. The accused was handed over to Murar police.