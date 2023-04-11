Bhopal: Barkatullah University has a ‘NAAC’, but remains in B category

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University (BU) faculty was hopeful that this time the university will perform well in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) assessment and will be able to receive ‘A’ grade. However, the university once again received ‘B’ grade in the assessment results declared on Tuesday.

In 2015, BU had received the same grade. It was from morning itself that professors and VC of the university (SK Jain) were waiting for NAAC results to come out. In the evening they came to know that the university had merely retained its old grade in the NAAC assessment. They were visibly disappointed as they had prepared well to augment the performance of the university.

University sources said that certain shortcomings have clouded the prospects of the university in getting good grade in NAAC assessment. During a recent visit to the university, NAAC members interacted with hostel students who complained regarding various issues such as absence of proper lighting on university campus, mess in hostel and shortage of professors.

Likewise, the preparations done by different departments also fell short before the high parameters of NAAC team. It is learnt that NAAC team had also find lacunae in book arrangement in the university library. Along with this, students have also complained about lesser placements in university campus. Now university has to wait for next NAAC assessment to fulfill the desire of getting higher NAAC grade.

BU news Maharani Laxmibai College gets ‘A’ grade

Government Maharani Laxmibai Girls Post Graduate Autonomous College of the city has performed well in NAAC Assessment by securing ‘A’ grade on Tuesday. On seven point scale, it scored 3.04. The A grade will be valid for five years.

Likewise, Jiwaji University has given a stellar performance to clinch A++. Shivpuri PG College went a step ahead from its last performance to receive B+ grade.

The aforesaid university and colleges, which underwent the NAAC process, have been able to perform well under the guidance of Higher Education Commissioner Karamveer Singh. The NAAC cell was formed which guided universities and colleges in doing better preparation for NAAC assessment.