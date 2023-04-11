Bhopal: Collector orders FIR against private school for pressuring students to buy books and uniforms from a particular shop

Bhopal: Collector orders FIR against school for pressurizing students to buy books and uniforms from a particular shop | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against a private school based in city's Ayodhya Nagar for allegedly pressuring students and parents to buy books and uniforms from one particular shop on Tuesday. The FIR was registered for the violation of section 144 of CrPC on the directions of Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh.

Information regarding the police action against the director of the Ayodhya Nagar based school was shared by the Bhopal collector’s official twitter handle.

Notably, Collector Asheesh Singh on Monday issued guidelines to all SDMs and District Education Officer (DEO), under which no educational institution or school can bound students to purchase books, uniforms and stationery from any particular shop.

Schools asked to display book list on notice board

If any kind of complaint is received against any school/institute, disciplinary action would be taken against it. School managements have been instructed to display class-wise book lists on notice boards. They have also been instructed to upload books and their publishers on email ID—deobh-mp@nic.in.