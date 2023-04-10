Bhopal: Collector asks SDMs, DEO to stop school material malpractice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh on Monday has given instructions to all SDMs and District Education Officer (DEO) that prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC have been issued in the district, under which no educational institution or school cannot instruct their students to purchase books, uniforms and stationery from any particular shop.

Schools will not pressurize students to buy goods nor will give any such instructions. If any kind of complaint is received against any school/institute, disciplinary action would be taken against it.

The collector asked all the officers to ensure that no pressure is put on children and parents in the district. School managements have been instructed to display class-wise book list on notice boards. They have also been instructed to upload books and their publishers on email ID—deobh-mp@nic.in. Text books and school material should not have school names. Schools have to mention on their notice board that books and school materials can be purchased from any shop. Not only books, sale of school bags, school uniforms and tie and other materials will also be prohibited.

