Bhopal demands more cops for GRP to strengthen vigilance in trains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway police station (GRP) situated at Bhopal main railway station will be converted into a model railway station, official sources said here on Monday.

The GRP officials have written a letter to the Police headquarters (PHQ) demanding more force to be deployed in Bhopal GRP circle.

Superintendent of police (SP) of GRP Bhopal, Hitesh Chaudhary told Free Press that a letter has been submitted to PHQ. It is demanded to upgrade police post to police stations and also to institute new police posts in the state.

It is also demanded to provide more staff for the GRP, so that they will guard and keep a strict vigilance into the trains and also at the police stations to pull the plug on crimes.

The initiative is aimed at curbing the increasing crime rate at Bhopal railway station, where incidents such as chain snatching, thefts, robberies, burglaries, human trafficking etc are rampant. It is noteworthy that the GRP Bhopal had earlier busted a gang of thieves for committing thefts inside moving trains and making away with money as well as valuable possessions, on March 2, 2023.