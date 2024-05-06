Take Note: Bhopal Traffic Diversion in Place for EVM Distribution on Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic will remain diverted on the route leading to Lal Parade ground in wake of the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Monday.

The traffic diversion will remain in place from 6am till distribution of EVMs on Monday .

Traffic coming from DB Mall toward the Police Control Room, Jail Road, has been diverted to Maida Mill.

Traffic from Roshanpura Square to Bhopal Talkies, has been diverted to Banganga, Aquarium, PHQ, Lily Talkies.

Traffic (public transport) from TT Nagar to Railway station, has diverted to Apex Bank, Link Road no-1, Board Office Square, Maida Mill.

Traffic from Bharat Talkies to Roshanpura has been diverted from Lily Talkies, PHQ, Khatla Pura, Aquarium.

Public transport from Railway station to TT Nagar, has been diverted to Bhopal Talkies, Aishbagh Fatak, pull-bogda, Jinsi, Maida Mill.

Traffic for All permitted Goods vehicles on Roshanpura Square to Lal Parade Ground and Gandhi Park and DB Ball Trisection to Jail Road, will be prohibited.

Read Also Imarti Devi Row: Fourth FIR Registered Against MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari For Derogatory Remarks

Fire breaks out in Reliable hotel

Fire broke out in the basement of Reliable Hotel in Koh-e-Fiza on Sunday. Furniture, sofa and other items were gutted in fire.Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) presed fire fighters to douse the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident. BMC fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, a minor fire broke out in the basement due to a short circuit. The firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the hotel.