 Ratan Tata's Funeral: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Pay Their Last Respects At NCPA
Ratan Tata's Funeral: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Pay Their Last Respects At NCPA

Ratan Tata's Funeral: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Pay Their Last Respects At NCPA

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (R) | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar, on Thursday paid last respect to industrialist Ratan Tata at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in south Mumbai.

NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule and NCP working president Praful Patel also paid tributes to Ratan Tata.

article-image

Statement Of The Tata Trust

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday.

article-image

Congress President Nana Patole On The Demise Of Veteran Industrialist

Speaking on the demise of veteran industrialist, Congress state president Nana Patole said, "Just like his (Ratan Tata) name, he was an 'Anmol Ratan' to the nation. He was an industrialist who worked for the nation. He contributed to the industrial development and strengthening of the nation...On behalf of the Congress party, I pay humble tributes to him."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On The Demise Of Sir Ratan Tata

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

"All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours," the CMO of Maharashtra said.

article-image

Condolences Pour In

From the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state have condoled the demise of Ratan Tata.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

