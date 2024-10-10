Ratan Tata Death: Ajay Devgn Postpones Interactive Session With Fans As A Mark Of Respect For Industrialist

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has expressed sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist. Ajay, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Singham Again, took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the postponement of his planned '#AskAjay' session as a mark of respect for the late industrialist.

He wrote on X, "In honor and respect of the late Ratan Tata Sir, we are postponing tomorrow’s #AskAjay until further notice." This interaction with fans was initially scheduled to take place as part of his promotional activities for Singham Again, one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year.

Before that, the actor stated in another post that Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir," Ajay wrote as he mourned his death.

Ratan Tata's death has left the entire nation in mourning. Several other Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nayanthara, Kamal Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi also offered condolences.

According to media reports, Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) lawns in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10. His last rites will take place at Worli Crematorium. He will be cremated with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced.

Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments.

His contributions to Indian industry and society have been immense, earning him admiration from people across the world. He was instrumental in making Tata Group one of the largest and most respected business conglomerates in the world.

In addition to his business success, Ratan Tata was known for his philanthropic work, particularly through the Tata Trusts, which have supported healthcare, education, and rural development initiatives in India.