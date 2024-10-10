 Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To Industrialist
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRatan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To Industrialist

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To Industrialist

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:25 AM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata | PTI

Maharashtra Government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning.

There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here
Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here
Navratri Day 8: What Does Devi Maha Gauri Represent?
Navratri Day 8: What Does Devi Maha Gauri Represent?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

Video: Woman Beats Up Harassers In Full Public View in Moradabad For Eve-Teasing

PM Modi Departs For Lao PDR To Participate In The 21st ASEAN-India & 19th East Asia Summit

PM Modi Departs For Lao PDR To Participate In The 21st ASEAN-India & 19th East Asia Summit

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To...

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Political Leaders Across Country Condole Demise Of Iconic Industrialist

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Political Leaders Across Country Condole Demise Of Iconic Industrialist

Haryana: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New BJP Govt Likely To Take Place After Dussehra On Oct 12; PM...

Haryana: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New BJP Govt Likely To Take Place After Dussehra On Oct 12; PM...