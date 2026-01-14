Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki Bahin Event

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, election authorities have registered a case against four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP–Mahayuti) candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a ‘Ladki Bahin’ gathering in Kalamboli. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, election authorities have registered a case against four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP–Mahayuti) candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a ‘Ladki Bahin’ gathering in Kalamboli.

Candidates named

The accused candidates—Amar Arun Patil, Pramila Ravinath Patil, Manali Amar Thakur and Rajendra Sharma—are contesting from wards 7, 8, 9 and 10. As per the complaint, the candidates organised a ‘Ladki Bahin’ mela, haldi-kumkum ceremony and a lucky draw programme on January 12 between 5 pm and 9 pm at the new bus depot in Sector 16, Roadpali.

Alleged inducement

Election officials alleged that women attendees were lured with the promise of Paithani sarees through a lucky draw and were appealed to vote, which amounts to directly influencing voters and is a clear violation of the MCC.

“Any attempt to influence voters by offering gifts or inducements is a serious breach of the Model Code of Conduct, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” an election official said.

Police case

Following this, Vinay Shipai (39), Assistant Election Decision Officer for the concerned wards, lodged a complaint at Kalamboli Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against all four candidates under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

