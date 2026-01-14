 Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki Bahin Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki Bahin Event

Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki Bahin Event

Ahead of the January 15 Panvel civic elections, authorities registered a case against four BJP–Mahayuti candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Officials said a ‘Ladki Bahin’ event in Kalamboli offered Paithani sarees through a lucky draw and appealed for votes. Police booked the candidates under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, election authorities have registered a case against four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP–Mahayuti) candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a ‘Ladki Bahin’ gathering in Kalamboli. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, election authorities have registered a case against four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP–Mahayuti) candidates for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a ‘Ladki Bahin’ gathering in Kalamboli.

Candidates named

The accused candidates—Amar Arun Patil, Pramila Ravinath Patil, Manali Amar Thakur and Rajendra Sharma—are contesting from wards 7, 8, 9 and 10. As per the complaint, the candidates organised a ‘Ladki Bahin’ mela, haldi-kumkum ceremony and a lucky draw programme on January 12 between 5 pm and 9 pm at the new bus depot in Sector 16, Roadpali.

Alleged inducement

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki Bahin Event
Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki Bahin Event
Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Taskaree The Smuggler's Web X (Twitter) Review: 'Well-Made Series By Neeraj Pandey', Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi | WATCH
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered

Election officials alleged that women attendees were lured with the promise of Paithani sarees through a lucky draw and were appealed to vote, which amounts to directly influencing voters and is a clear violation of the MCC.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal...
article-image

“Any attempt to influence voters by offering gifts or inducements is a serious breach of the Model Code of Conduct, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” an election official said.

Police case

Following this, Vinay Shipai (39), Assistant Election Decision Officer for the concerned wards, lodged a complaint at Kalamboli Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against all four candidates under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki...
Panvel Civic Polls: Case Filed Against Four BJP–Mahayuti Candidates For MCC Violation At Ladki...
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi...
Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls 2026, Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Along With Family Offer Prayers At Mumbadevi...
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal...
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal...
Maharashtra News: 'BJP’s Marathi Ideology Is Inclusive And Rooted In Culture,' Says State...
Maharashtra News: 'BJP’s Marathi Ideology Is Inclusive And Rooted In Culture,' Says State...
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16