Thane Civic Elections 2026: Administration Fully Prepared As Over 16.49 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Votes On January 15

Thane Municipal Corporation gears up for the 2026 civic elections with extensive security, CCTV surveillance and polling arrangements across 33 wards | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane, Jan 14: The administration is fully prepared for the election of the Thane Municipal Corporation to be held on January 15. There are about 16,49,869 voters in the municipal area, including 8,63,878 men, 7,85,830 women, and 159 other voters.

There are 11 election returning officers’ offices in nine wards, from where election material will be distributed and collected. A total of 2,013 polling stations have been set up in 33 wards for the election.

Within the municipal area, this election is being held using a multi-member panel system in 33 wards, with voting for voters for four seats each (A, B, C, D) in wards 1 to 28 and 30 to 33, and for three seats each (A, B, C) in ward No. 29.

131 corporators to be elected

There are 33 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation. A total of 131 corporators will be elected by the voters. As many as 641 candidates are in the fray for these 131 seats.

Election process under close supervision

Commissioner Saurabh Rao has reviewed the work of each election phase and has also conducted direct inspections. The election process is also being closely monitored by the Chief Election Inspector appointed by the Election Commission, P. Velrasu, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai, and Election Inspector Samiksha Chandrakar, Chairman, Caste Verification Committee, Sindhudurg district.

CCTV surveillance at sensitive locations

A total of 305 sensitive and highly sensitive locations across 45 places in the 11 divisions of the Thane Municipal Corporation have 701 cameras installed.

Ban on political campaigning via social media

The Thane Municipal Corporation is prepared to conduct the Thane Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26 in a transparent, fearless and peaceful environment, and extensive preparations have been made for each stage.

Campaigning ended on January 13, 2026, and thereafter no person, candidate or political party can campaign through social media.

The code of conduct team has been instructed to be more vigilant in this regard, clear instructions to this effect having been issued by the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer, Saurabh Rao.

Training given to employees

For work at the polling stations, a polling station chairperson, three polling station officers and a peon have been appointed. Two training sessions have been completed, and orders have been issued to a total of 12,650 officers and employees, including 20 per cent reserved personnel. In addition, police personnel will also be deployed at each polling station.

Sakhi and Adarsh polling stations

In the Thane Municipal Corporation area, one women’s Sakhi polling station (pink booth) and eco-friendly Adarsh polling station have been set up division-wise in 11 divisions. The polling station chairperson, polling officers 1 to 3, peon and police personnel appointed at the Sakhi polling station will all be women.

A total of 648 CCTV cameras

A total of 648 CCTV cameras have been installed so far to keep a close watch on the offices of the election officers, strong rooms, EVM commissioning locations, material distribution locations, sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, counting locations, the main strong room and check posts, and to maintain the transparency and security of the election process.

