Thane Civic Elections 2026: Vote Counting On January 16 Across 11 Centres; Check Details

Thane, Jan 14: The Thane Municipal Corporation general election is being held tomorrow, Thursday, January 15, 2026. The counting of votes for this election will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026.
Returning officers appointed
Eleven division-wise election returning officers have been appointed for the Thane Municipal Corporation general election, and the counting of votes will start from 10 am on January 16 at the locations mentioned below, informed the Commissioner and Election Officer, Saurabh Rao.
Counting centres ward-wise
Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 8 – Majiwada Manpada Ward Committee
Counting: New Horizon Education Society, Building C, near Rodas Society, Hiranandani Estate, Thane (W)
Ward No. 4, 5, 7 – Vartaknagar Ward Committee
Counting: Senior Poet Litterateur Late Baburao Sarnaik Gymnasium Centre, near Bethany Hospital, Pokhran Road No. 2, Thane
Ward No. 6, 13, 14, 15 – Lokmanya Savarkar Ward Committee
Counting: Mahila Bachat Gat Bhavan, near Korus Hospital, Thane (W)
Ward No. 16, 17, 18 – Wagle Estate Ward Committee
Counting: Government Polytechnic, Wagle Estate, Thane (W)
Ward No. 19, 20, 21, 22 – Naupada Kopri Ward Committee
Counting: Vidya Prasarak Mandal's Polytechnic College Building, Thane College, ground floor, Thane
Ward No. 10, 11, 12 – Uthalsar Ward Committee
Vote counting: Holy Cross High School Hall, K. Villa, Thane
Ward No. 9, 23, 24, 25 – Kalwa Ward Committee
Vote counting: Sahyadri High School, 4th floor, Kalwa
Ward No. 26, 31 – Mumbra Ward Committee
Vote counting: Maulana Abul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, Badminton Hall, ground floor, Mumbra
Ward No. 30, 32 – Mumbra Ward Committee
Vote counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa
Ward No. 9, 23, 24, 25 – Kalwa Ward Committee
Counting: Sahyadri High School, 4th floor, Kalwa
Ward No. 30, 32 – Mumbra Ward Committee
Counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, first floor, Mumbra
Ward No. 27, 28 – Diva Ward Committee
Counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, spectator gallery, ground floor + back side of spectator gallery (first floor), seven stalls on the south side, Mumbra
Ward No. 29, 33 – Diva Ward Committee
Counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, spectator gallery, ground floor + back side of spectator gallery (first floor), seven stalls on the north side, Mumbra
Also Watch:
Security and arrangements in place
All necessary facilities have been provided to ensure a transparent, smooth and secure election process, and CCTV systems have also been arranged along with police security from a safety point of view.
Representatives of the candidates from the concerned wards, counting staff and authorised officers have been appealed by the administration to be present at the venue at the appointed time.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/