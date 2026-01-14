Thane Civic Elections 2026: Vote Counting On January 16 Across 11 Centres; Check Details

Thane Municipal Corporation prepares 11 counting centres as vote counting for the 2026 civic elections begins at 10 am on January 16 | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 14: The Thane Municipal Corporation general election is being held tomorrow, Thursday, January 15, 2026. The counting of votes for this election will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Returning officers appointed

Eleven division-wise election returning officers have been appointed for the Thane Municipal Corporation general election, and the counting of votes will start from 10 am on January 16 at the locations mentioned below, informed the Commissioner and Election Officer, Saurabh Rao.

Counting centres ward-wise

Ward No. 1, 2, 3, 8 – Majiwada Manpada Ward Committee

Counting: New Horizon Education Society, Building C, near Rodas Society, Hiranandani Estate, Thane (W)

Ward No. 4, 5, 7 – Vartaknagar Ward Committee

Counting: Senior Poet Litterateur Late Baburao Sarnaik Gymnasium Centre, near Bethany Hospital, Pokhran Road No. 2, Thane

Ward No. 6, 13, 14, 15 – Lokmanya Savarkar Ward Committee

Counting: Mahila Bachat Gat Bhavan, near Korus Hospital, Thane (W)

Ward No. 16, 17, 18 – Wagle Estate Ward Committee

Counting: Government Polytechnic, Wagle Estate, Thane (W)

Ward No. 19, 20, 21, 22 – Naupada Kopri Ward Committee

Counting: Vidya Prasarak Mandal's Polytechnic College Building, Thane College, ground floor, Thane

Ward No. 10, 11, 12 – Uthalsar Ward Committee

Vote counting: Holy Cross High School Hall, K. Villa, Thane

Ward No. 9, 23, 24, 25 – Kalwa Ward Committee

Vote counting: Sahyadri High School, 4th floor, Kalwa

Ward No. 26, 31 – Mumbra Ward Committee

Vote counting: Maulana Abul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, Badminton Hall, ground floor, Mumbra

Ward No. 30, 32 – Mumbra Ward Committee

Vote counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa

Ward No. 27, 28 – Diva Ward Committee

Counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, spectator gallery, ground floor + back side of spectator gallery (first floor), seven stalls on the south side, Mumbra

Ward No. 29, 33 – Diva Ward Committee

Counting: Maulana Abdul Kalam Stadium, Kausa, spectator gallery, ground floor + back side of spectator gallery (first floor), seven stalls on the north side, Mumbra

Security and arrangements in place

All necessary facilities have been provided to ensure a transparent, smooth and secure election process, and CCTV systems have also been arranged along with police security from a safety point of view.

Representatives of the candidates from the concerned wards, counting staff and authorised officers have been appealed by the administration to be present at the venue at the appointed time.

