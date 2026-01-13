Thane Police Deploy Massive Security For Municipal Corporation Elections On January 15

Thane Police deploy extensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful voting during the Municipal Corporation elections on January 15, 2026 | Representational Image

Thane, Jan 13: For the upcoming general elections of the Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporations in 2026, the voting process will be completed on January 15, 2026.

To ensure peaceful, fair and uninterrupted voting, extensive and robust security arrangements have been made by the Thane Police Commissionerate.

With the objective of maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident, the police administration has deployed a large number of security forces.

Deployed security force

A total of 10,908 police officers and personnel have been deployed from the Thane Police Commissionerate and external units. Apart from this, 6,295 home guard personnel are also on duty. Additionally, six companies and one platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed.

Drone surveillance, strict watch on criminals

To monitor violations of the model code of conduct, surveillance is being carried out through drone cameras across the entire police commissionerate area, which will be made more effective on the day of voting.

Along with this, regular checks are being conducted on criminals recorded in the commissionerate area, and their criminal activities are being curbed.

Route march in sensitive areas

Route marches and area domination exercises are being carried out in sensitive areas of all police station jurisdictions to ensure a sense of security among common citizens and to keep the police fully prepared to deal with any situation.

The Thane Police Commissionerate has clarified that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the peaceful completion of the municipal election voting process on January 15, 2026, and that the police administration is fully alert and equipped.

