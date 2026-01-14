Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief Against 3-Day Liquor Ban During Civic Polls

Bombay High Court declines interim relief to liquor vendors challenging the three-day ban imposed during Mumbai municipal elections | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 14: The Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief to a liquor vendors’ association that had challenged a state government order imposing a three-day ban on the sale of liquor in Mumbai in view of the ongoing Municipal Corporation elections.

Three-day prohibition in force

The prohibition, imposed by the Mumbai Collector, covers the sale of both country and foreign liquor from January 14 to 16. Polling is scheduled on January 15, while counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on January 16.

Court seeks detailed examination

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri, on Tuesday, declined to stay the government order, observing that the challenge raised by the Association of Progressive Retail Liquor Vendors would require a “detailed examination” and could not be decided at the interim stage. The court issued notice to the State and posted the matter for further hearing in March.

Applicability of law questioned

The association has questioned the applicability of Section 135-C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RPA) — which mandates prohibition on the sale of liquor around elections — to municipal corporation polls. The petition also sought a direction to restrict the ban only to polling hours on January 15.

Observations of the bench

“In our view, at this stage, this challenge can be gone into only if the Rule as it stands on the statute book today is arbitrary and creates fetters on commercial activity and the right to profession and business,” the bench observed while refusing interim relief.

State’s submission

Additional Government Pleader Priyanka Chavan, appearing for the Maharashtra government, informed the court that the ban was imposed due to the ongoing municipal elections and would be lifted immediately after the declaration of results on January 16.

Counting likely to conclude early

“We are informed that in such ward elections, where the number of voters is limited, the results on the basis of EVMs are declared within two to three hours,” the court noted, recording the AGP’s submission that the prohibition would not continue for the entire day on January 16.

Vendors cite financial loss

Advocates Suresh Sabrad and Amey Sawant, appearing for the petitioner association, argued that the extended ban of nearly two-and-a-half days would cause severe financial loss to licensed liquor vendors. They contended that there was “no necessity to ban the sale of liquor on a day when neither campaigning nor polling is taking place,” particularly January 14.

Statutory position reiterated

The bench, however, observed that the rule “clearly prescribes the power to ban sale of liquor on a day prior to polling, on the date of polling, and on the date on which the counting concludes,” and held that this statutory position could not be overlooked at the interim stage.

Petition allowed to be amended

The court permitted the association to amend its petition to specifically seek a declaration that Section 135-C of the RPA does not apply to municipal elections.

