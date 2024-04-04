Railway Announcement: Western Railway To Cancel Trains Including Long Distance Trains From 5th April To 7th April; Check Out The List of Canceled Trains

Representative image

Western Railway has announced major adjustments to its train schedules from Friday, April 5th, 2024, to Sunday, April 7th, 2024, in light of ongoing Station Redevelopment work at Surat Station. The Non-Interlocking (NI) work being undertaken during this period will result in the cancellation, diversion, short termination, and short origination of several trains along the Western Railway network.

Trains To Be Cancelled

According to WR, a total of 10 trains, including nine trains including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, will be cancelled on 7th April and Surat - Mahua superfast express will be cancelled on 6th April, while 22 trains will be partially cancelled between 5th to 7th April .Additionally, sever trains will be either regulated at different stations enroute or reschedule between 5th to 7th April to accommodate the necessary infrastructure upgrades and renovations at Surat Station.

"The Station Redevelopment work is part of Western Railway's efforts to enhance passenger experience and improve infrastructure facilities at Surat Station. However, the temporary disruptions to train services are unavoidable as the NI work progresses" said an official addting that passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check for updates on the revised schedules of affected trains.

Western Railway's Measures for Minimizing Disruption And Commuters' Advisory

Western Railway assures commuters that all necessary measures will be taken to minimize inconvenience during this period of disruption. Commuters are encouraged to stay informed through official communication channels provided by Western Railway and to make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.