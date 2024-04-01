Mumbai: Central Railway Sets New Record In Passenger Transportation, 1583 Million Passengers Transported In FY 2023-24

X

In a remarkable feat, Central Railway has emerged as the frontrunner among all Zonal Railways in India, setting a new benchmark in passenger transportation. During the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, spanning from April 2023 to March 2024, Central Railway transported a staggering 1583 million passengers. This significant achievement reflects an 8% increase compared to the previous year's performance, where 1465 million passengers were transported, firmly establishing Central Railway as the leader in passenger transportation within the Indian Railways network. The impressive statistics don't end there.

Passenger Earnings Surge By 14% in FY 2023-24

Alongside the substantial increase in passenger numbers, Central Railway also witnessed a commendable growth in passenger earnings. The passenger earnings for FY 2023-24 amounted to Rs. 7311 crores, marking a notable 14% surge from the previous year's earnings of Rs. 6414 crores for the corresponding period. This financial milestone underscores Central Railway's commitment to not only providing efficient transportation services but also contributing significantly to the revenue generation of the Indian Railways system.

Central Railway Outperforms Other Zonal Railway

Central Railway's success in surpassing previous records and outperforming other Zonal Railways can be attributed to its unwavering dedication to ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient travel experiences for all its passengers. With a relentless focus on enhancing passenger satisfaction, Central Railway has consistently invested in infrastructure development, modernization of facilities, and the implementation of innovative technologies aimed at improving the overall travel experience.

Central Railway's Commitment To Passenger Satisfaction and Service Excellence

The achievement of transporting 1583 million passengers in FY 2023-24 reflects the trust and confidence reposed by millions of travelers in Central Railway's services. Whether it's daily commuters, long-distance travelers, or tourists exploring the diverse landscapes of India, Central Railway remains committed to meeting the evolving needs and expectations of its passengers.